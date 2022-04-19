Alleged CAP King Louis Pisano Issues Apology For “Reckless” A$AP Rocky Cheating Rihanna Rumor

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After setting social media ablaze with an unsubstantiated rumor that A$AP Rocky was cheating on a very pregnant Rihanna with close friend and designer Amina Muaddi, the writer who started it all is now apologizing.

Taking to Twitter, Fashion influencer, Louis Pisano, issued a statement on social media apologizing for their actions and for stirring up gossip.

“Hi all, so I’d like to address the situation,” the tweet read. “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.”

He continued, writing:

“I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from. I’m going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what this looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work. Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama.”

While the world was having a meltdown, the parents to be seemed unbothered as they arrived in Barbados together, before a source confirmed to TMZ that the happy couple is “going strong” and that the rumors were “1 million percent not true.”

On Friday, Muaddi took to social media to issue a statement after facing backlash from fans over the false statement while calling out fans for believing them without proof.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business.”

