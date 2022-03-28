The Devil You Know – Movie Tickets Giveaway [Enter For Chance to Win]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Boundaries are tested in The Devil You Know, the gritty crime-thriller about family and redemption, starring Omar Epps and Michael Ealy. See it exclusively at AMC Theatres starting Friday, April 1st. Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com or on the AMC mobile app. Listen to Mina SayWhat all week 9am-2pm to win FREE movie passes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “The Devil You Know” Sweepstakes ends on April 1, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: