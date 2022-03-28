NYC Mixtape Getaway to See Jadakiss, Jeezy, 2 Chainz & More! [Enter For Your Chance to Win]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS TO MIXTAPE THE MOVIE WORLD PREMIERE IN NYC ON APRIL 7TH!

Tribeca and UMBG proudly invite you to the official Mixtape world Premiere taking place on April 7th at The United Palace. This amazing event is made possible with support from Remy Martin.

Mixtape tells the story of mixtape culture and its role in spreading hip-hop around the world. This is a film about the outlaw DJs who, for the love of music, turned a criminal enterprise into a creative and commercial backbone of the music business.

Directed and produced by Omar Acosta (Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives), the film features music icons A$AP Rocky, Brucie B, Bun B, CeeLo, DJ Clue, DJ Drama, DJ Whoo Kid, Doo Wop, Fat Joe, Funkmaster Flex, Jadakiss, Jeezy, Kid Capri, KRS-One, Lil Wayne, Angie Martinez, Mister Cee, Tony Touch, 2 Chainz and more.

The premiere will be followed by a special performance by Grammy-nominated rapper Jadakiss.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Mixtape NYC Getaway” Sweepstakes ends on April 1, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: