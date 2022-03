WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s our weekly digital sports sport, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat. This week guest Terrell Thomas, Senior Sports & Entertainment Editor of TheseUrbanTimes.com joins Mina! They talk about Joel Embiid celebrating his birthday, Sixers losing games they should have won and give an NCAA Tourney update. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

