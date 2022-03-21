Win Tickets to See Elle Varner! [Listen to Mina SayWhat to Win!]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Listen to Mina SayWhat all week 9am-2pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elle Varner perform live at City Winery on Sunday, March 27th with a special opening set by DJ Aktive.

Subject to Official Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The “Elle Varner” Sweepstakes ends on March 25, 2022.

