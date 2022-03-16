The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: How Are Sixers Doing Since James Harden Addition, NCAA March Madness

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s our digital sports show, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat, with guest Sportscaster and Podcaster Sean Bell joining this week! Mina and Sean discuss what the Sixers look like now that James Harden has been playing in Philly for a couple of weeks now. They also touch on Jason kielce returning to the Eagles for the 12th season and NCAA March Madness. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

