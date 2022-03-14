Win Tickets to The Weeknd’s Tour! [Listen to Paris Nicole to Win!]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

LISTEN LIVE to Paris Nicole all week 2pm-7pm for your chance to WIN tickets to The After Hours Til Dawn Tour starring The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “The Weeknd” Sweepstakes ends on March 25, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: