Paris Nicole Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Dope Shows Birthday Bash 2022!

LISTEN LIVE to Paris Nicole all week and play Hip Hop Jeopardy in the 2pm hour for your chance to win tickets to Dope Shows Birthday Bash 2022! PLUS, one lucky Grand Prize winner will win SIX club box seats for you and 5 friends!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Dope Shows Bday Contest” ends on March 25, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

