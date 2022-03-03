WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

According to TMZ, rapper YFN Lucci claims to have been stabbed in jail. The Atlanta rapper told the judge he was stabbed from behind and requested to grant bond for his release.

Lucci has been in jail for alleged murder and racketeering. The’ Everyday We Lit’ next trial is set for May 2022.

More news to come as the story develops.

YFN Lucci Allegedly Stabbed In Jail, Rapper Claims Someone Has a Bounty On Him was originally published on hotspotatl.com

