Herr’s Is Trusting Philly To Create The Next Great Flavor

The Chester County based snack company, Herr’s, wants the city of Philadelphia to decide their next great potato chip flavor.

On the contest rules website Herr’s proclaims,

“No one knows the flavors of Philly quite like the people who live there. That’s why we’re turning things over to our fans to help us decide which flavors should be on our chips next! We don’t want just any flavors — we want to hear yours, Philly. After all, Philadelphians are no strangers to good food and making their voices heard loud and clear.”

They are definitely right about Philadelphians making their voices loud and clear. I mean $10,000 is an incentive many wouldn’t pass up, and another $10,000 would go to a non-profit of your choice. The winner would also get bragging rights to creating a new flavored chip.

BUT!

Will the flavor the chip connoisseurs get when its all said and done, be the taste of Philly that we want?

Will the winner face scrutiny and be slandered in the virtual and IRL streets?

That will remain to be seen…and tasted apparently.

You can check out the rules and regulations to win right here. The contest ends on December 12th, so get it in while the contest lasts.

What would you do with your personal 10K? Let us know in the comments.

