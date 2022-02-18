We Pregnant!: DC Young Fly & Jacky Oh Are Expecting Their Third Child

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DC Young Fly & his queen Jacky Oh are having a baby! The power couple announced the great news via Instagram.

The excitement is written all over their faces!

Couple goals to say the least! DC & Jacky met on the set of Wild n’ Out and instantly hit it off. This will be the third child they are expecting together. Watch the full baby announcement on Jacky Oh’s YouTube page below.

