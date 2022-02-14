Kanye West and Julia Fox Calls It Quits

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Say it isn’t so!

It looks like Kanye West and Julia Foxx have called it quits!

A representative for Julia recently announced the couple’s split just after less than two months of dating.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a representative for Julia, 32, told US Weekly on Monday.

The announcement comes after the 44-year-old rapper recently went on an Instagram rant professing his love for Kim Kardashian and their family.

“I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on Monday. “SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

Kanye also sent Kim a truck full of roses with the phrase, “My vision is Kyrstal Klear.”

Earlier this month, Fox said that she was not envious of West’s desire to rekindle his relationship with the Skims founder, 41.

The Uncut Gems actress stated on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, that Ye must have residual feelings for Kim but she is totally fine with it. “It’s natural and human, but I also know he’s with me now, and that’s all that counts.”

Kim Kardashian has not responded to any of Kanye’s recent antics with Julia Foxx, but something tells us things are just getting started.