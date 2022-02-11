Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson Again on New Song, ‘City Of Gods’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like Kanye will not be squashing the beef between him and Pete Davidson anytime soon.

In his verse on Fivio Foreign’s new song “City of Gods,” Kanye took shots at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“After I buy the Chicago Bulls, I’ma go and link with Mike/And if I let ’em have my wife, n***as should thank me,” he raps early on, before eventually turning his attention to SNL. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL/When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” he raps. “They act as they love you, they don’t even like you/They throw a party, won’t even invite you.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye has dissed Kim’s new boyfriend.

Yeezy also directly dissed Davidson on his collaboration with the Game, “Eazy.”

In his latest song, Kanye also addresses past co-parenting issues he had with Kim, including the incident during Chicago’s birthday.

Kanye shook up the internet after accusing Kim Kardashian of not allowing him to attend their daughter’s birthday party.

Poor Julia Fox! We wonder how she feels about all of this.