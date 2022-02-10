James Harden Wants Trade to Philly 76ers, ‘Screaming’ to Get Away from Nets

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

James Harden has made it very clear who he wants to be traded to before the NBA trade deadline.

While the current Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has not formally requested the trade in fear of the public backlash associated with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons, as reported by ESPN sources.

James Harden has high hopes that Daryl Morey, 76ers president of basketball operations, will secure a trade for him before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline today. Still however, this has yet to become a serious conversation of a deal between Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks.

As reported by an ESPN source, “The Sixers have largely retreated on trade deadline deals involving Simmons until they have clarity on their ability to include him in a deal for Harden”.

Brian Windhorst from ESPN reported Wednesday on Greeny that the Nets star player is looking for an exit.

“I can’t tell you how much James Harden wants this,” Windhorst said at the 1:57 mark. ” … His actions over the last 10 days are basically a threat to the Nets.”

Windhorst continued, the 10-time All-Star “is screaming in every way he possibly can, ‘I don’t want to be here; get me out of here.'”

On Jan. 12, 2021, he famously said “I’ve literally done everything that I can”

In this possible deal, there’s risk for the Nets, too. After trading key players and draft picks to get Harden from the Rockets a little over a year ago, they risk keeping a disgruntled player to attempt a championship run this season.

Being that Harden is very much so eligible to become a free agent could play a big part on how the Brooklyn Net’s navigates their move, as it weighs in for a possible trade . The fact Harden is eligible to become a free agent is likely to be a big part of Brooklyn’s calculus as it weighs a possible trade.

