Kanye West Allegedly Brings New Girlfriend to ‘Donda 2’ Listening Party

It looks like Kanye changes his girlfriends more than he changes his Balenciaga boots!

Recently, the rapper was spotted in LA with a new girl that wasn’t Julia Foxx for his Donda 2 listening party.

He’s currently dating an Instagram model by the name of Chaney Jones.

While the 24-year-old model, who also studied elementary education, is getting a lot of attention after fans noticed that she closely resembled Kanye’s estranged wife.

If you’re wondering what happened to Kanye’s previous boo, Julia Foxx, don’t worry she’s still around.

According to close sources, the two are in an open relationship and don’t mind each other seeing other people.

It would be interesting to see how this love triangle works out!