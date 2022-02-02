Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants to Do a Song With Adele

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is manifesting a lot in 2022!

From Signing Nike endorsement deals to having her own sauce, the rapper has definitely accomplished a lot.

However, there is one thing on Megan’s Bucket list that she hasn’t completed and, hopefully, we can change that.

During her latest interview with PEOPLE, the rapper revealed that she would like to collaborate with singer, Adele in the future.

“If Adele wants me to come to get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it,” says Megan.” Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Megan also revealed that she would like to manifest a collab with Rihanna in the future.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-award-winning artist has manifested a collab with a major artist.

The 26-year-old rapper collaborated with Beyoncé in April 2020 on “Savage (Remix).

Hopefully, she can also do the same for this song with Adele!