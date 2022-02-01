$1.85 Million Match 6 Jackpot Sold in Philly!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Pennsylvania Match 6 Lottery ticket worth $1.85 million was sold in Philadelphia!

A jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket from the Monday, Jan. 31 drawing was sold in at Jay Bhanu Newsstand LLC on Market Street near 21st Street in Philadelphia.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-11-18-27-34-45, to win the $1.85 million jackpot prize.

The retailer seller, Jay Bhanu Newsstand, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

