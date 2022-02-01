Rick Ross Admits He Has A Hard Time Understanding Multiplication

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross is one of those rappers who love to live in his truth- sometimes a little too much.

During an interview with AfroTech, the MMG rapper admitted he doesn’t know his multiplication.

“I was the funny dude and all that. And I don’t think it was just because I naturally wanted to be, but [because] I didn’t know the answers to the questions and all the stuff [the teachers were] writing on the wall,” said Ross in his recent,” said Ross in his recent interview.

Ross continued by stating, “That might’ve been my way to cover that up because I never understood, I never learned my multiplication still to this day.”

It looks like you don’t need to know how to count to be a millionaire!

Ross, whose net worth is over $40 million, is currently the owner of businesses like Wingstop, Checkers, and Rally’s.