Attention Barbz!! This is not a drill!

The Queen herself checked in with J-Mac, Keisha Nicole and our girl Jess to catch us up on family, free-time and of course – music! Nicki Minaj‘s upcoming single, “Do We Have A Problem,” features Lil Baby and she had some interesting things to say about them releasing a follow-up track. In addition, Nicki weighed in on the recently announced pregnancy of her friend Rihanna.



Exclusive Interview: Nicki Minaj Talks Rihanna's Pregnancy, New Music & Verzuz! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

