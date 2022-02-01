R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
More troubles for disgraced singer R. Kelly.
According to his lawyer, the Grammy award-winning singer has contracted COVID-19 in a Brooklyn jail while awaiting sentencing for his racketeering conviction. Court reports revealed that Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean is asking for a two-week extension to speak about his appeal because of his diagnosis saying the COVID-19 has impaired his ability to speak.
In a motion, Bonjean said, “It is vitally important that Mr. Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defense.”
Kelly was convicted last September in New York City on racketeering conspiracy charges. He was found guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois official to obtain a fake ID for a then 15-year-old singer Aaliyah to get married. He faces up to life in prison.
Reports state that Kelly was fully vaccinated before contracting COVID.
Kelly is still awaiting trial in Chicago in August on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Kelly is also facing four separate indictments alleging sexual abuse in state court in Chicago and a child prostitution charge in Minnesota.
