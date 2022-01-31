Saweetie Denies Responding to Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves’ Rumored Reconciliation

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is setting the record straight that she has never been a hater!

Over the weekend, pictures surfaced of Lil baby and his on-again-off-again boo, Jayda Cheaves out together, sparking dating rumors.

The couple appeared to be vacationing together, which shocked fans seeing as though Lil Baby was just linked to Saweetie a few months back.

It seemed that fans weren’t the only ones shocked by the news because Saweetie recently posted cryptic messages on Instagram shortly after pictures circulated.

The 28-year-old “Back to the Streets” artist posted a picture of herself flipping the bird shortly after.

Fans assumed she was throwing shots at Lil Baby’s union, but Saweetie is calling this cap.

She hopped back on Instagram to point out that she posted the picture before Lil Baby & Jayda’s pictures hit social media.