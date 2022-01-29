Tom Brady, Legendary NFL Player is Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons

Tom Brady, noted as the greatest quarterback and most decorated player in NFL history — is reportedly hanging up his cleats after a 22 historic season football career.
At 44 years old the 7 time winning champ is seemingly retiring as an NFL goat and as the league’s all-time leader in quarterback wins, passing attempts and completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and other sources “Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover”.
- Brady played for the New England Patriots from 2001-2019 … winning 6 Super Bowls.
- Signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is where he won his 7th championship.
- Brady threw for 84,520 yards and 624 TDs over his 22 season career.
- The Buccaneers went 13-4 this season and ran away with the NFC South title … but were in the end defeated by the Rams in the playoffs
- In Brady’s final season in the NFL in 2021, the quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).
“I’ll know when I know,” Brady said during the podcast.
“I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football. Every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it’s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”