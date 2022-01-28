Breaking: New Jersey State of Emergency

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey declared a state of emergency for the expected winter storm conditions.

Gov. Murphy tweeted, “In preparation for the upcoming winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 5:00 PM today. We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay updated, and stay safe.”

Jersey is expected to receive 18 inches of snow along the Jersey Shore and statewide. Totals ranging from 4 inches to a foot of snow.

Gov. Murphy said during a news conference, “This one is a big one,” Murphy said Wednesday at a news conference on the storm. “We’re certainly hoping for the best but we are, without question, preparing for the worst.”

People have began to get ready by stocking on food, rushing to grocery stores, laying salt and handling all necessities before the storm actually hits at 5pm.

“Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down after you get home tonight,” he said, adding, “Stay home … (and) get yourself stocked up.”

The snow fall is expected to start by 7 p.m. in South Jersey when all the warnings take effect and later Friday night in central and North Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re going to need some time to dig out from this thing,” he said.

Stay safe Jersey.

