Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Reveals The Gender of Their Baby

It looks like the Snowman just became a girl dad.
Jeannie Mai recently revealed that she and the rapper’s newborn is a baby girl.
Jeannie called into the Fox show to tell guest-host Jay Pharaoh and co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvais the news.
Jeannie and Jeezy welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.
Jeannie announced the news by sharing a hospital photo on Instagram on January 11.
“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” said the co-host.
The new mom revealed her infant’s name on Friday, January 21, while showing off Monaco’s room. “This nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco,” Mai explained on a YouTube video.
We cannot wait to see the couple’s bundle of joy.