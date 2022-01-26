Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Reveals The Gender of Their Baby

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the Snowman just became a girl dad.

Jeannie Mai recently revealed that she and the rapper’s newborn is a baby girl.

Jeannie called into the Fox show to tell guest-host Jay Pharaoh and co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvais the news.

Jeannie and Jeezy welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.

Jeannie announced the news by sharing a hospital photo on Instagram on January 11.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” said the co-host.

The new mom revealed her infant’s name on Friday, January 21, while showing off Monaco’s room. “This nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco,” Mai explained on a YouTube video.

We cannot wait to see the couple’s bundle of joy.

