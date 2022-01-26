Gucci Mane Disses Jeezy’s Dead Friend On Latest Single

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we thought all beef was squashed in 2021, here comes 2022 with the drama!

It looks like more Gucci Mane is here for all the drama this year!

Recently, the rapper took a shot at Jeezy’s late friend Pookie in his latest single, “Rumors,” featuring Lil Durk.

“D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it (Nah) / I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie (Woah),” said Gucci.

Jeezy and Gucci have had many heated interactions ultimately, leading to the death of Jeezy’s close friend, Pookie Loc, in 2005.

The diss track comes as a shock to fans since both rappers united to do an epic Verzuz battle to end the beef.

While fans are buzzing about Gucci’s latest single, Jeezy has yet to comment on the beef.

The 44-year-old rapper recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Hopefully the two rapper can both resolve their issues.