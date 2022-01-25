The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: Eagles Playoffs Special

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s our weekly digital sports sport, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat. This week guest Terrell Thomas, Senior Sports & Entertainment Editor of TheseUrbanTimes.com and AB 76ers Contributing Writer for PhillySportsNetwork.com join Mina! They talk about the Eagles season ending playoff game and what the Eagles need to do to improve the tea, m for next season. Watch The Playbook every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

