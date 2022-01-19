Man Beats Woman to Death with Pipe in Old City Philadelphia

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia, PA. A man beat a woman to death with a pipe inside of an office building in Old City this Wednesday.

According to police, the 31-year-old woman was attacked by a 48-year-old man armed with a pipe inside an office suite of the Regus building on 3rd and Chestnut at approximately 2:14pm.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she was not too long after pronounced dead.

While the identity of the victim or suspect has not yet been revealed, the man was later taken into custody with the pipe of a weapon recovered. Police are also still investigating the motive of this awful crime, if there was any connections between the man or woman or if the man even worked in the building.

