Cardi B Vows To Pay Funeral Expenses For Victims Of Bronx Apartment Fire

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is taking action to bring relief to those affected by the fire in the Bronx.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After a deadly apartment fire claimed the lives of 17 people in the Bronx earlier this month, Cardi B is stepping up to do her part and help bring relief and healing to the city. The devastating fire that took place on January 9th left 17 people dead including nine children. it was revealed that smoke inhalation was the cause of death for all victims after a space heater started the fire in a lower level apartment. Celebrities such as Peter Gunz and Fat Joe, both born and raised in NYC were noted as huge contributors. Now rapper Cardi B has joined in on this by promising to pay for the funeral costs of all the victims of the fire. Cardi B is native of the Bronx and has never been ashamed to acknowledge her roots.

According to CNN the artist paired up with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to help distribute her contributions securely to all the families of the victims. Cardi B told a rep from CNN that, “When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she added that “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mayor Eric Adams stated that “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” The statement also included, “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to re-establish themselves during this difficult time.” A GoFundMe has also been started that will assist in providing relief to the displaced families affected by this awful incident. It has currently raised over $1 million dollars. In response to her donation the city’sstated that “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” The statement also included, “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to re-establish themselves during this difficult time.” Ahas also been started that will assist in providing relief to the displaced families affected by this awful incident. It has currently raised over $1 million dollars.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Cardi B Vows To Pay Funeral Expenses For Victims Of Bronx Apartment Fire was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: