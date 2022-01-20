Virgil Abloh’s Sha’Carri Richardson Documentary Drops New Trailer: Watch Now

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Looks Like She’ Carri Richardson is ready to hit the big screen!

We recently got our first look at Sub Eleven Seconds, a documentary on rising Olympian.

Related: Sha’Carri Richardson Opens Up on Testing Positive For Weed, Missing Olympic 100m

It made its cinematic debut at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Sub Eleven Seconds, executive produced by the late great Virgil Abloh, provides an intimate look into Sha’Carri Richardson’s ambitious mindset as she seeks to realize her lifetime dream of becoming an Olympian.

The documentary was shot during the Summer 2021 U.S.A. Track & Field Olympic Trials by Virgil Abloh’s Architecture Film, an indie film collective that includes Mahfuz Sultan and Chloe Sultan.

The next mini-doc, according to Blackfilm.com, follows Sha’Carri on her “search” as she trains for the Olympic Trials.

Sha’Carri recently shared the trailer for the Balfic-directed mini-doc on Twitter, kicking off the buzz for the film among her followers.

Check out the full trailer below.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js