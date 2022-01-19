Pardison Fontaine Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Break Up and Domestic Violence Rumors

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion are still going strong after all.

Pardi took to Instagram on Tuesday to address rumors that he and rapper Megan Thee Stallion broke up following abuse allegations.

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody (At least not in that way),” Fontaine wrote. “Been seein the break-up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run. But y’all getting too crazy. Ain’t give n***as a story so they made one. We have really been on it double time.”

Rumors began circulating when fans noticed Megan deleted pictures of the couple from her Instagram account in December.

Right before the rumors began, Meg and Pardison appeared to be in good spirits as recently as October, with Fontaine celebrating their one-year anniversary by sharing a touching video set to “All of Me” by John Legend.

Hopefully, we will see more of the couple in the future now that Pardi has cleared the air.