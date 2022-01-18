WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Astronomers are currently tracking a massive and what is said to be, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid that is expected to fly very close pass Earth on this Tuesday.

The asteroid named (1994 PC1), is is larger than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and more than two times the size of the Empire State Building in New York City.

Measuring in diameter of roughly 3,451 feet , 1994 PC1, it is expected to fly by planet Earth at around 4:51 p.m., at about five times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

It’s also fast and will be traveling at a speed of roughly 45,000 mph when it passes by Earth on Tuesday, according to NASA.

While the asteroid won’t hit Earth, NASA says that 1994 PC1 is a “potentially hazardous object” because of its size and its close distance from our planet.

To see the asteroid in live time, you can watch it on the Virtual Telescope Project’s livestream, which is set to start at 3:00 p.m. ET.

While this is very real, we can’t help but compare how much it reminds of the Netflix Movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Massive ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Passing by Earth on Tuesday was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

