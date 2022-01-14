Roddy Ricch Pulls Out of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance After Being Exposed to COVID

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

According to an announcement from NBC, Roddy Ricch has withdrawn from his scheduled musical guest spot on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

A rep for the rapper confirmed that the change is due to COVID exposure on his team. The announcement came just six days after the lineup for the show was announced.

Roddy will be replaced by the Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers, according to an announcement from NBC.

The rapper is the third musical guest to pull out of a performance on the show due to COVID-related reasons.

Charli XCX’s scheduled performance was called off in December since the Omicron variant reached alarming levels in New York.

Yesterday the CDC reported that covid cases reached 227k in Phiadelphia.

With the surge in covid, the future of entertainment and concert-going seems to be uncertain.