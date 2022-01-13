Five Foreign Reveals He had Sex With His Sister’s Sister

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

There are some things you should share and, then there are some things you never share!

Related: Fivio Foreign Reportedly Arrested in New Jersey

Fivio Foreign seemed to have missed the message.

During a recent interview, The rapper revealed he once had sex with his sister’s sister.

“My sister been left the house, right, she came back she spent the night in my house,” he explained. “Well, her sister’s sister from her father’s side, she wanted to fuck me. I was a kid, I was like in high school.”

“I fucked her,” Fivio admitted.

To make matters worst, the Brooklyn drill rapper says he regrets it because it happened while in the same room as his biological sister.

Fivio was quick to clear the air in reassuring the two weren’t related seeing as it was his sister’s sister on her dad’s side.

What do you think? Comment below.