Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From Wearing BLM Masks At Work

The supermarket chain maintains that BLM apparel “is not objectively understood to relate to workplace issues or improving working conditions."

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Exterior of Whole Foods store in Commack, New York

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the phrase, “Black Lives Matter.” According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by trying to allow its employees to wear the BLM face coverings.

A district judge had previously found Whole Foods was not racially discriminating against its employees by banning BLM masks from being worn in the workplace.

Whole Foods claimed in a Dec. 17 filing that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) was attempting to “compel employer speech,” which the company says is unconstitutional. The filing served as a response weeks after prosecutors with the NLRB filed a formal complaint against Whole Foods centered on its dress code policies, including masks.

Whole Foods has maintained it did not violate any of its workers’ rights.

“We do not believe we should compromise that experience by introducing any messages on uniforms, regardless of the content, that shift the focus away from our mission,” Whole Foods said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain insisted during an interview with Bloomberg that the company’s dress code policy is designed “to ensure we are giving Team Members a workplace and customers a shopping experience focused entirely on excellent service and high-quality food.”

The company also argued that the protections offered by the National Labor Relations Act do not extend to “political and/or social justice speech,” reasoning that BLM apparel “is not objectively understood to relate to workplace issues or improving working conditions at WFM’s retail grocery stores.”

In July 2020, a group of Whole Foods employees filed a discrimination lawsuit against the company after employees who wore Black Lives Matter masks during their shift were punished and sent home without being paid. The lawsuit also said the workers were threatened with termination if they continued to wear the masks at work. Whole Foods did not enforce the dress code on employees who wore masks or clothing that expressed support for other causes, the lawsuit also claimed. However, the lawsuit was dismissed last February after a judge ruled in favor of the supermarket chain.

At the time, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said employees who weren’t happy with the company policy could try to persuade Whole Foods to change it, express themselves outside the workplace, or find another place to work.

SEE ALSO:

‘Apparently, Black Lives Matter’: Right-Wing Journalist Driving In D.C. Snowstorm Blames BLM For Icy Roads

White Man Loses His Mind Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign In Bar, Shouts ‘I’m White, Kill Me’

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From Wearing BLM Masks At Work  was originally published on newsone.com

Headlines
Close