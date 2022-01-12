Machine Gun Kelly Proposes Megan Fox…She Said Yes! [Watch]

Love is in the air and wedding bells are (supposedly) on the way. Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox appear to be headed toward the altar, according to a recent social media post from the Cleveland rapper.
On Wednesday (Jan. 12), MGK shared the joyous news with his nine million Instagram followers. In the brief video clip, Megan Fox can be seen sporting a very fancy ring. On her IG page, the actress confirmed that the engagement was true, saying, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”
“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.” Fox wrote below her post. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
“'[Y]es, in this life and every life” MGK said below his post. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”
As beautiful as the announcement was, the closing remarks on Fox’s page left fans a little… puzzled. According to the caption, Fox and MGK sealed the deal on their engagement in a peculiar way.
“We drank each other’s blood,” she wrote.
Well … that was weird, but congrats to the happy couple.
