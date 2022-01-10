Ayesha Curry Addresses Open Relationship Rumors With Husband Steph Curry

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ayesha Curry is finally setting the record straight when it comes to her relationship with Steph Curry.

A few weeks ago, the NBA couple shook the internet when rumors came out that the two were in an open relationship.

According to the reports, an anonymous tip was given to the blog site @Deuxmoi, an Instagram page that is well-known for exposing the secrets of celebrities. An unidentified person revealed that the Currys – do not have a monogamous relationship.

Well, Ayesha is saying that is a lie!

Fans questioned her for wanting a relationship after the mother-of-three posted the Golden State point guard’s new spread in GQ with the caption, “Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30. My baby’s GQ cover.”

Ayesha commented back saying, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

That’s right Ayesha! You tell them!

We’re happy to see that one of our favorite couples is not getting into any entanglements.