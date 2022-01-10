50 Cent Clowns “BMF” Star Big Meech After Fan Claims He Smelled Musty

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to trolling, no one is off-limits to 50 Cent, not even the cast of his hit TV series, “Black Mafia Family.”

The TV mogul recently took to Instagram Live to clown BMF, Demetrius Flenory Jr. (Lil Meech, after a fan blasted him for smelling bad at a club appearance over the weekend.

“I just wanted to say Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” said the fan on the Keith Carroll Show. “He had went to six places and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just wanna know what possessed him to put on that long-sleeved shirt and to be so musty like that.”

Although Lil Meech denied the fan’s claims by laughing it off on Instagram, that didn’t stop 50 Cent from making light of the situation.

50 Cent reposted the clip with the caption, “@lilmeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting. She said you smelled like a bag of onions LMAO Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL.”

Lil Meech, who recently made his debut in acting on “BMF,” just snagged a role on HBO’s hit series, “Euphoria.”

We don’t know if he smells like onions, but we do know he is getting to a bag.