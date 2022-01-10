Teen Girl Shot in Face in Northeast Philly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A young teen girl was sadly shot in the face in Northeast Philadelphia this Monday morning.

At a time where the city of Philadelphia is neck deep in a sea of gun violence, this is the last thing we need. Philadelphia truly needs a wake up all, if we are at the abysmal place of shooting a young lady in the face.

According to the police, the shooting took place early this morning at 7:50am along Pratt Street, near the Frankford Transportation Center.

Medical personnel rushed the still unidentified 18-year-old young lady to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her face.

The scene of the incident has since been taped off as the area is still under investigation.

Investigators didn’t reveal any more information and no arrest was made.

Philly PUT THE GUNS DOWN. Already through only the first six days of 2022, at least 45 people had been shot in Philly, as recorded by the most recent data from the Philadelphia Controller’s Office.

