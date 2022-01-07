SZA Drops Visual for Latest Single, ” I Hate You”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If it’s one thing we love more than new music, it’s new music videos from SZA, and today we got both!

Related: Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Breaks Record Held by Brandy & Monica

The singer recently dropped a visualizer for her hit single, “I Hate You,” starring LaKeith Stanfield.

The video, directed by Jack Begert, shows Stanfield’s reaction to a heated argument he had on the phone with the singer.

Midway through the video, Stanfield finds himself on a beach trying to clear his head after the whole ordeal but is quickly reminded of the entire thing when SZA texts him those three words.

SZA’s short visual for her latest single seems to be an installment of multiple short visuals. The singer dropped the teaser on Instagram with the caption saying, “Part 1.”

We cannot wait to see what visuals SZA drops next!