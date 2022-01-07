Rihanna Set to Open Savage X Fenty Store In Philadelphia

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like Philly will be able to get the ultimate Savage X Fenty shopping experience very soon!

That is right! Rihanna’s creations are coming soon to a store near you.

Today, Rihanna took to Instagram to announce that she will be expanding her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand to include retail chains.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” said the Fenty mogul.

The singer also revealed that her first batch of stores will open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, and right here in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall.

Rihanna’s gender and the size-inclusive label was valued at $1 billion last February, and her billion-dollar empire continues to grow with her Fenty cosmetics line.

No word on when the singer plans on opening her Philly location, but can’t wait!

We are already in line!