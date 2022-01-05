Mina SayWhat
The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: Eagles Are Headed To Playoffs, Ben Simmons Engaged, Antonio Brown’s Meltdown

Happy New Year! The digital sports show, The Playbook hosted by Mina SayWhat, returns after a week off for the holiday and a lot happened in sports! Senior Sports and Entertainment Editor at TheseUrbanTimes.com joins Mina for sports talk on the Eagles headed to the playoffs, Troel Embiid vs Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons being engaged and Antonio Brown’s meltdown. Watch The Playbook presented by Borgata every Monday at 1:45p on @RNBPhilly digital pages YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch.

 

