News
HomeNews

Report: At Least 7 HBCUs Received Bomb Threats Tuesday

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Howard University Students Protest Living Conditions At Dorms On Campus

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Tuesday night, fear struck across many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as reports and warnings of bombs threats spread through the campuses. According to The Washington Post, at least seven HBCUs underwent student and employee evacuations due to the threats.

The HBCUs targeted are spread throughout the nation. From Prairie View A&M in Texas, Howard University in D.C., Norfolk State University in southern Virginia, to Xavier University in New Orleans. North Carolina Central University sent out an “all-clear” message about four hours after a bomb threat prompted the campus to evacuate. Howard University and the other HBCUs began to also send their “all-clear” messages. Thankfully none of the threats resulted in a bomb or explosive being found.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

source: newsobserver 

READ MORE:

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2021: The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2021, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are — and have been for a long time — the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Report: At Least 7 HBCUs Received Bomb Threats Tuesday  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Headlines
Close