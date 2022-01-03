Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Sparks Secret Marriage Rumors

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Is it just us or is it hard keeping up with the Kardashians/Jenner clan these days?

Related:Kendall Jenner Entangling Devin Booker, Seemingly Confirms Relationship Rumors

Over the weekend, rumors began swirling that Kendall Jenner recently secretly tied the knot with Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

The 25-year-old NBA Phoenix Suns guard sent the media in a frenzy as he was spotted rocking a gold band on his left ring finger in a selfie posted by girlfriend Kendall Jenner on Sunday.

Neither Jenner or Booker have commented on the marriage rumors, but what man wears a ring on his ring finger?

The 26-year-old model and NBA superstar have been romantically linked since they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona in April 2020.

Prior to dating Jenner, Booker also dated Kylie Jenner’s ex best friend, Jordyn Woods, who is now dating Karl-Anthony Towns.

That’s one crazy dating timeline to keep up with alone!