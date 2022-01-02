WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey rang in the new year in the best way possible, with her beau Michael B. Jordan right by her side!

Earlier today, the 24-year-old model took to her Instagram to share photos of herself and MBJ all dressed up during their New Year’s Eve celebration. The photo carousel showed the SKN by LH founder wearing a brown sequined, backless dress and strappy heels while she wore her hair bone straight and parted down the middle. The model served face and showed off her toned legs as she sat on the 34-year-old actor’s lap, and the gorgeous couple posed for a couple of photos that they shared to the social networking site.

“Happy New Year ,” she captioned the photo carousel. Check it out below!

Spending time with her handsome boo wasn’t the only way the influencer closed out 2021 and brought in the new year. She also took to Instagram Stories to share an eventful recap of her year, posting a ton of photos and videos from her various ventures with her friends, family, business associates, and of course, boyfriend of one year. Among them was an adorable video of Lori and a shirtless Michael B. Jordan facing off in a boxing ring, as Lori attempted to land a few punches on her actor beau while he playfully dodged them.

Check out the cute video below.

Lori then compiled all of her 2021 memories into an Instagram Reel that she shared to her grid, telling fans how ready she is for 2022. Check it out below.

Don’t miss…

Lori Harvey Brings In The New Year With Michael B. Jordan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: