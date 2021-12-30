Jack Harlow Wants Police Officer Fired for Putting His Hands on a Black Woman’s Neck

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

There is a video going around of a police officer putting his hands on a Black woman’s neck.

Jack Harlow took to Instagram to find the woman.

He wrote, I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl. I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug.

He went on to say, but that is not enough and it is not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face.

Jack is asking for the publics help in identifying the officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can.

