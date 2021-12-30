Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc.

The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return.

6abc also receives sources that along with Rivers, Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson are in health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s, Thursday night’s game.

On a higher note, our Sixers are coming from a 114-win against the Toronto Raptors where Tobias Harris scored his first career triple-double.

Rivers said, “I will take any win on the road, any time, any way. I don’t sit back and judge like, ‘Well, we didn’t win by 10 tonight, or 12.’ We won the game.”

