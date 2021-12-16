A Statewide Threat Of School Shootings & Bombings Is Circulating On TikTok

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The culture of school shootings in America has been an issue we’ve been dealing with as a nation for decades, and unfortunately it doesn’t look like that’s going away anytime soon.

Following the most recent tragedy that occurred at Oxford High School in Michigan earlier this month, there now seems to be a viral report making rounds on TikTok that states another mass shooting could happen as soon as tomorrow.

This time though the targeted campus isn’t just one school in the United States, but all of them.

School security is being hiked up at many campuses across the nation after a series of warnings began popping up on social media citing December 17 as a statewide day of bombings and school shootings in American schools.

More information below, via WFSB:

“Just searching December 17 comes up with a lot of videos with a vague warning of a threat. No location is ever specified, but they are racking up thousands and thousands of views, being shared all over the country, and essentially creating panic over something that many local police departments are saying isn’t credible.

‘While our discussions with the Wallingford Police Department indicate that there is no credible evidence of a specific threat, we take all such matters seriously and are instituting the following precautions for our schools,’ said superintendent Danielle Bellizzi, Wallingford Public Schools.

Bellizzi said there would be more police patrolling the town’s schools through Friday.”

Similar to the Connecticut school district, states like Chicago, New York, Virgina and many others are also adapting the heightened security protocol for Dec. 17.

We did a quick search of “December 17” on Twitter ourselves and admittedly saw a few elusive tweets that appeared to be alluding to a specific event, even adding timestamps to the message. Take a look below to see what we mean, and please stay safe tomorrow if you or one of your loved ones is currently attending school in the United States. If in doubt, just stay home:

