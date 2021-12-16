WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler Perry was reportedly involved in a car accident after leaving the airport in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

While injuries were reported, thankfully, Tyler Perry and the other driver in the car are okay, and there were no serious injuries.

As reported by TMZ sources, Perry “was driving through Sherman Oaks in his Bentley when the accident occurred. The other vehicle that was involved in the accident was a Honda Accord, and the driver reportedly cut across three lanes of traffic, making her way right towards Tyler’s path, causing him to smash into the driver’s side of the Honda. The woman confessed to causing the accident”.

Luckily for both parties, the police were already in the are and said that the crash was not enough for a police report to be filed and that all matters regarding the police report will be handled in private.

Tyler Perry Involved in Car Accident- Injuries Reported [VIDEO] was originally published on praisephilly.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: