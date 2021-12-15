The Best Albums of 2021 According To The Atlantic

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Atlantic selected their best albums of 2021, here are the pop and Hip-Hop albums that made the list, in no particular order.

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost is a traveler’s soundtrack. DJ Drama brings back the “Gangsta Grillz” feel as Tyler mumbles about money, relationships, and getting old. Best track: “Massa.”

Lorde: Solar Power finds Lorde tapping into beach girl vibes and her happy place. Best track: “Secrets For A Girl (Whose Seen It All)”

Rod Wave: Soul Fly, Rod Wave intertwines sadness with soul and the substance in Soul Fly is evident in every song. The deluxe version gave fans nine bonus tracks, but the best track goes to “OMDB.”

Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales is an album that has gotten rotation the entire year. Jazmine redefines what it looks like for women to get money while getting what they want romantically. Best Track: “The Other Side.”

