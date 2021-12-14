Cardi B To Drop New Album In 2022

Continue reading Cardi B Notches 1 Billion Views For “Bodak Yellow” Video #BodakYellow1Billion

[caption id="attachment_1003184" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Cardi B and her rise to superstardom began with her explosive 2017 smash hit “Bodak Yellow” along with the single catapulting her debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy in 2018. The Bronx native and expecting mom notched one billion views for the video component of the massive hit, and fans on Twitter are celebrating the news. As much as Cardi B’s music resonates with her fanbase, the visuals also get plenty of streams and views as well. What makes the achievement of Bodak Yellow especially interesting is that Cardi reportedly stated that she only spent $15,000 to create the video. This isn’t the first time Bardi has made it to the billion views club as the track “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny has also passed that high mark. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The high returns of “Bodak Yellow” are notable. As the lead single for her debut album, the track became the first song by a solo woman rapper to go to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts after Lauryn Hill did so in the late 1990s with “Doo Wop (That Thing).” It is also the first song by a solo woman rapper to be certified diamond by the RIAA. Cardi B is still a top-charting artist as evidenced by 2020’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” that was released earlier this year. It’s been reported that Cardi would be releasing a follow-up to Invasion Of Privacy in the near future but she’s currently readying to give her daughter a brother or sister in the new few months so the music will most likely take a back seat. Check out the reactions from Twitter regarding “Bodak Yellow” going for a billy below. Congrats to Cardi B and the Bardi Gang. https://youtu.be/PEGccV-NOm8 — Photo: Getty