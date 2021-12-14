Cardi B To Drop New Album In 2022

Bardi Gang, you ready for some new music from Cardi? Well, get ready because it’s coming in 2022.
The wife and mom of 2, who continues to break records ad reach career goals, announced on her IG live, that the new album is coming.
“It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf***in’ life,” she said. “I have a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year.”
So from the sounds of it, Cardi will continue to keep the Bardi train running.
Cardi B Notches 1 Billion Views For “Bodak Yellow” Video #BodakYellow1Billion
Who remembers when THEE Janet Jackson played Bodak Yellow during her performance back in 2017. ICONIC #BodakYellow1Billion pic.twitter.com/OYvepq8piQ— ♟ (@Cb2Era) August 2, 2021
Cardi is now the first female rapper in HISTORY to have two videos on her own YouTube channel reach 1 BILLION views. She’s also the only female rapper to have multiple music videos from one album reach 1B views:— Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) August 2, 2021
• I Like It — 1.37B
• Bodak Yellow — 1B#BodakYellow1Billion pic.twitter.com/Q9ZyVsjJcn
little did she know👀#BodakYellow1Billion— 💎𝐊𝐚𝖎𝖗𝐨𝐥 𝐁💎 (@official_kairol) August 2, 2021
RIHANNA TURNING UP TO BODAK YELLOW😍#BodakYellow1Billion pic.twitter.com/Kt2ajB0cRZ— 💎𝐊𝐚𝖎𝖗𝐨𝐥 𝐁💎 (@official_kairol) August 2, 2021
Where are the haters at that said Cardi was only going to have one song 🤦🏾♂️ #BodakYellow1Billion pic.twitter.com/xB5HcvkJOb— DeMarko (@freakymarko) August 2, 2021
I’m callin @iamcardib Birkin Billi Bardi from now on….. yes Goddess ✨✨✨#CardiB #BodakYellow1Billion— Artist•Chick•With•The•Fro (@MyatheArtist) August 2, 2021
